US Sen. Warren: Ban US first strike nuclear weapons option

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to make sure the United States never uses nuclear weapons first.

The Massachusetts Democrat has introduced a bill with Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Smith of Washington that would make it the official policy of the United States not to use nuclear weapons first.

The lawmakers say the United States currently retains the option to be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict, even in response to a non-nuclear attack.

They said banning the use of nuclear weapons for first-strike purposes would "reduce the chances of a nuclear miscalculation."

Fellow Massachusetts Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, have also sponsored a bill that would bar the president from launching a nuclear first strike without congressional approval.