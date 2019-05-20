US Sen. Edward Markey facing Democratic primary challenger

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is facing a challenger in next year's Democratic primary.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, a workers' rights lawyer, announced her intention Monday to challenge the one-term Massachusetts senator for the Democratic nomination.

Liss-Riordan made the announcement in a video and email to supporters and Democratic activists.

Liss-Riordan said she has spent her career representing workers who have been taken advantage of by their employers, including servers whose bosses were taking their tips. She's a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College.

Markey served in the U.S. House for decades before winning election to the Senate seat formerly held by Democrat John Kerry in 2013.

Markey raised more than $950,000 during the first three months of the year, bringing his campaign war chest to more than $3.5 million.