US Sen. Bernie Sanders announces Senate re-election bid
David Jordan, Associated Press
Updated 4:44 pm, Monday, May 21, 2018
FILE - In this April 4, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responds to a question during a town hall meeting in Jackson, Miss. Sanders announced Monday, May 21, 2018, that he intends to seek re-election in 2018.

15 facts you didn't know about Bernie Sanders
1. Bernie Sanders is the first non-Christian to win a U.S. primary
The Jewish candidate and Brooklyn native doesn’t talk much about his religious background. He doesn't participate in organized religion, but did attend Hebrew school, receive a Bar Mitzvah and worked on a kibbutz (a type of commune) in Israel. He got into politics at an early age after learning of the rise of Adolf Hitler and how his father lost several relatives in the Holocaust. less
2. Sanders lived paycheck to paycheck growing up in Brooklyn.
He likes the tell the story of how his father, a paint salesman, so related to the beleaguered protagonist of “The Death of a Salesman” that he broke down in tears watching the play. less
3. His brother, Larry Sanders, is also a politician — in the United Kingdom
As a member of the Green Party, Larry Sanders lost a longshot bid for a spot in the British Parliament last summer.
As a member of the Green Party, Larry Sanders lost a longshot bid for a spot in the British Parliament last summer.
4. Sanders lost his first election … in high school

He failed to win the student body presidency. Still, the LA Times notes
that the winner adopted Sanders’ proposal of “raising scholarships for Korean orphans.”
5. Sanders grew up reading Karl Marx
He got into socialism at a young age. Sanders also loves America's best-known socialist politician Eugene V. Debs. He once made a documentary about Debs, and has a plaque dedicated to him in his office. less
6. Sanders attended the March on Washington in 1963
His early activism included organizing sit-ins to fight segregation, protesting police brutality and working for the meatpackers union. He was arrested at one civil rights demonstration in Chicago. less
8. He has not tried LSD (but has been to parties where everybody else has)
Bernie Sanders told a University of Vermont class
: “I remember once going to party and there were as many people there as there were here, a large room, and… everybody was acting kind of strange and I found out that I was the only one in the room at that time who was not on LSD.”

9. Sanders delivered an eight hour filibuster against tax cuts in 2010.
He was protesting an agreement between Barack Obama and Republican leaders to extend Bush-era tax cuts.
9. Sanders delivered an eight hour filibuster against tax cuts in 2010.
He was protesting an agreement between Barack Obama and Republican leaders to extend Bush-era tax cuts.
10. Bernie Sanders applied for 'conscientious objector' status during the Vietnam War (not pictured)

11. Sanders has been married twice
He married and then 18 months later divorced Deborah Messing in 1966. He didn't marry again until 1988, when he met his current wife Jane O'Meara and her three children. In between his two marriages, Sanders had a son with his then-girlfriend Susan Mott in 1969. Levi Sanders has been involved in his father's campaigns. less
12. Sanders won his first mayoral election by 10 votes
The Independent candidate would serve as mayor of Burlington, Vermont for four terms.
The Independent candidate would serve as mayor of Burlington, Vermont for four terms.
13. An Austin-based DJ spins tracks for the Sanders campaign
DJ Mel previously has played music for the Barack Obama campaign. The Austinite was
there with Sanders at the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.
DJ Mel previously has played music for the Barack Obama campaign. The Austinite was
there with Sanders at the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.
14. He has his own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor
Ben Cohen, the co-founder of Ben & Jerry's, made his own ice cream flavor (not under the Ben & Jerry's label) called Bernie's Yearning. Cohen placed a large milk chocolate disk on top of mint ice cream. The disc represents the wealth of the 1 percent. less
15. Sanders was a high school track star and a pretty good basketball player
He called himself a “very good” runner, and served as the captain of his cross country team. He also played plenty of basketball growing up in Brooklyn. After his New Hampshire win, Sanders showed he could still make buckets during a shoot-around with his family.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., left, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., arrive for a vote on Gina Haspel to be CIA director, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Washington. The Senate confirmed Haspel as the first female director of the CIA following a difficult nomination process that reopened an emotional debate about brutal interrogation techniques in one of the darkest chapters in the spy agency's history. less
Supporters listen to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally on the New Haven Green on April 24, 2016,
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday he will run for re-election on an agenda that would prioritize working families.
The campaign said Sanders would kick off his re-election bid with a series of rallies across Vermont next month.
Sanders, who is among the list of possible contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, said he looks forward to continue serving Vermonters and hopes that Democrats in 2018 will be able to flip control of the House and Senate.
"2018 is the most important midterm election in our lifetimes. We have a House and Senate controlled by right wing extremists," Sanders told The Associated Press Monday. "I will do everything I can in 2018 to end one party rule over this country."
Sanders said he expects to spend a "great deal" of time in Vermont, but added he will also campaign for liberals across the country.
The 76-year-old Sanders was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006 after serving as Vermont's sole U.S. representative for 16 years. Previously, he served as the mayor of Burlington. A political independent, Sanders has caucused with the Democrats in Congress.
Sanders added that he believes that his ideals are now the ideals of the Democratic Party and that once-contentious ideas, such as a national Medicare for all single-payer program, are more popular than ever.
Sanders is credited with starting a national movement when he challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. His campaign, where he pushed a liberal agenda and ran to the left of Clinton, garnered 43 percent of the Democratic primary vote.
Since then, he has emerged as a prominent critic of Trump administration policies. He has also encouraged the Democratic Party to field more liberal candidates.
Jose Aguayo, the treasurer of a food cooperative in Montpelier, said he applauds Sanders' role in engaging younger voters nationally and discussing issues important to liberal voters.
"The more he talks about these progressive ideas, the likelier they are to happen," Aguayo said.
Sanders outlined a number of issues he would push for nationally, including Medicare for all single-payer program, a $15 minimum wage and free tuition at public colleges and universities. He expects health care costs, prescription drug prices and infrastructure to be the most important issues of his re-election campaign.
Sanders said Our Revolution, a national political organization spun off his presidential bid, has been doing "phenomenally." Last month a founding member resigned, claiming the organization was not paying adequate attention to Latino candidates. The organization has also been criticized for poor fundraising numbers.
Several little-known candidates have come forward to run against Sanders, but he has not received a major challenger. In 2012, Sanders ran as an independent but also won the Democratic primary. He won re-election that year with 71 percent of the vote.