US Mint to release quarter celebrating Rhode Island park

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The United States Mint will release a special quarter celebrating Rhode Island's Block Island National Wildlife Refuge.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials will join mint officials for the ceremony on Nov. 15 in Charlestown. A coin forum has been planned for the day before at the Rhode Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The Block Island quarter depicts a black-crowned night heron in mid-flight with the North Light in the background.

The coin is part of the America the Beautiful Quarters program which started in 2010. Every year the mint releases five new quarters that depict national parks and other national sites.