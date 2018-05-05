US House candidates make pitch for fewer federal regulations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's endorsed U.S. House candidates in their first debate largely agreed on fewer federal regulations and giving more control to local governments.

GOP State Sen. Kelly Armstrong of Dickinson and Democrat Mac Schneider of Grand Forks both won endorsements at their recent party conventions. They met Saturday morning in Bismarck at the debate hosted by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Armstrong highlighted President Donald Trump's rollback of certain federal regulations. Schneider says he's agreed with some moves by the administration, including the suspension of the "Waters of the U.S. Rule" that North Dakota and other states argue unlawfully expands the federal government's authority.

Schneider is a businessman and attorney. Armstrong is a lawyer and the former chairman of the state GOP party.

