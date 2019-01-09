US, China extend talks on trade battle for 3rd day

U.S. Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney is chased by journalists as he walks into a hotel after a second day of meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. An official Chinese newspaper warned Washington not to demand too much from Beijing as talks on ending their tariff war wound up a second day Tuesday with no word on possible progress. less U.S. Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney is chased by journalists as he walks into a hotel after a second day of meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 8, ... more Photo: Andy Wong, AP Photo: Andy Wong, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close US, China extend talks on trade battle for 3rd day 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. and Chinese envoys have extended trade talks into a third day Wednesday after President Donald Trump said negotiations over their tariff war were "going very well!"

The two governments have announced no details, but Asian stock markets rose on news the negotiations that originally were planned for two days were extended.

The two sides are meeting face-to-face for the first time since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Dec. 1 to suspend further punitive action against each other's imports for 90 days pending negotiations over the fight sparked by American complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Trump said late Tuesday on Twitter that "Talks with China are going very well!" Earlier, an official Chinese newspaper warned Washington not to demand too much.