UPS store must pay customer after banning service animal

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — The owner a UPS Store in Connecticut has agreed to pay a customer $1,000 to settle a federal complaint after the store ordered that woman to take her service dog outside.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Tuesday the incident happened earlier this year at the Riverside UPS Store in Greenwich. According to the settlement agreement, the store's manager told investigators he did not believe the animal was a service dog and the customer did not have papers to prove that it was.

The store owner has also agreed to put up signs indicating that service animals are welcome and train employees on the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

John Durham, Connecticut's U.S. Attorney, says the owner of store cooperated with his office after the complaint was filed.