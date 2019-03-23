UK prime minister may not seek vote on Brexit deal this week

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, March 22, 2019. Worn down by three years of indecision in London, EU leaders on Thursday were grudgingly leaning toward giving the U.K. more time to ease itself out of the bloc.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has told lawmakers she may not seek passage of her Brexit withdrawal plan in Parliament next week.

The embattled leader wrote to lawmakers Friday night saying she would bring the bill back to Parliament "if it appears that there is sufficient support."

She also says she would need the approval of House Speaker John Bercow to bring the plan back for a third time despite his objections.

Lawmakers have twice rejected the deal. Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on April 12 if no deal is approved.

She told lawmakers Britain still has options including an extension that would require taking part in European Parliament elections in May.

In a conciliatory note, she also offered to meet with lawmakers to discuss Brexit policy.