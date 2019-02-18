UConn to host professional puppeteers for puppetry slam

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Professional puppeteers and students from around New England are coming to the University of Connecticut for a puppetry slam.

The 2019 UConn Winter Puppet Slam, similar to a poetry slam, will feature short works of puppetry. It will be held on Friday at the school's Konover Auditorium.

It will feature some well-known names in the field of puppetry, including Kate Brehm and Harry LaCoste. Brehm's piece will deal with the creation and destruction of the universe. LaCoste will perform with a ukulele-playing puppet.

The school cautions that the event is for mature audiences.

UConn is the home of the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry. It's one of the few schools in the nation that offers a degree in puppet arts.