UConn providing sign language interpreters for musicals

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Repertory Theatre at UConn has teamed up with the school's interpreting services to make its plays more accessible to the deaf community.

UConn Interpreting Services will provide interpreters this summer for performances of the musicals "Mamma Mia!" and "Cabaret."

The two interpreters will stand just off stage right signing the dialogue and lyrics to a section of the audience where those with hearing loss will be sitting, while also trying to convey the emotions in the words and music.

UConn recently approved American Sign Language studies as a major, beginning in 2020, which will include a concentration in interpreting.

Audrey Silva, the director of UConn Interpreting Services, says the school hopes to eventually offer internships with her office.