U of Michigan to pay $300K to settle employee lawsuit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a former employee's whistleblower and wrongful termination lawsuit.

MLive.com reports Tuesday that the school, through its attorney, signed a settlement agreement on Dec. 3 that was later released following a Freedom of Information Act records request by the news organization.

Amy J. Wang's complaint said she was asked by her boss to lie to U.S. Customs and Immigration Services officials about the duties of another employee — a non-U.S. resident — who she says shouldn't have been working in a permanent, managerial role.

The university didn't admit liability in the settlement. Wang agreed to never again work for the school and cleared the university of any new claims related to her termination.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com