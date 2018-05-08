https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Two-arrested-in-domestic-dispute-in-New-Canaan-12898206.php
Two arrested in domestic dispute in New Canaan
Published 4:49 pm, Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
NEW CANAAN — Two Logan Road residents are facing charges after a dispute at the home early Monday morning.
Police were called to the home just before 2 a.m. Dean Tarchoun, 21, was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court later that day.
Andrew Zappelli, 51, was issued a misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct and released on a promise to appear in court later that day.
Since the incident involved a domestic dispute, New Canaan police would not release additional details.
View Comments