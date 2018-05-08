Two arrested in domestic dispute in New Canaan

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Dean Tarchoun Dean Tarchoun Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Two arrested in domestic dispute in New Canaan 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Two Logan Road residents are facing charges after a dispute at the home early Monday morning.

Police were called to the home just before 2 a.m. Dean Tarchoun, 21, was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $25,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court later that day.

Andrew Zappelli, 51, was issued a misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct and released on a promise to appear in court later that day.

Since the incident involved a domestic dispute, New Canaan police would not release additional details.