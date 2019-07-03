Twin boys found alone near Massachusetts railroad tracks

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say twin baby boys have been found alone along railroad tracks in the second largest city in Massachusetts.

Worcester police, alerted by a 911 call from railroad employees, found the twins at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are about 9 months old.

Paramedics responded and took the children to the hospital. The babies appeared to be unharmed.

Police say the children have been identified and are currently in the custody of state child welfare officials.

The investigation is continuing and no additional information was released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the babies to contact them.