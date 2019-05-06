Trump tees up medal for Tiger Woods; some question motives

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's decision to award the nation's highest civilian honor to professional golfer Tiger Woods has raised questions about whether the president should be boosting the profile of a business associate of the Trump Organization.

Trump planned to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woods during a White House ceremony Monday evening. The president announced his intention to do so after Woods won the Masters Tournament last month, capping a remarkable recovery from injury and years of personal troubles.

Trump tweeted that he was awarding Woods the medal because of his "incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE."

Trump has been using Woods' cachet to attract fans to his properties for decades. Trump has also struck business deals with Woods.