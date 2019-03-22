Trump slams European automakers, threatens US tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump criticized European auto makers Friday, suggesting he could impose tariffs on imports from companies such as BMW and Mercedes unless they build more plants in the United States.

In an interview on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria, Trump said that he has rejected proposals from the European Union that would bring auto tariffs on both sides to zero.

"They have BMW, they have Mercedes, they have a lot of very good cars that come in," Trump said. "I want them to make them here. ... If you're going to sell them to the Americans, make them here."

Trump's comments come roughly a month after the Commerce Department completed an investigation into whether auto imports threaten national security and forwarded its conclusions to the White House.