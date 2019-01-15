Trump's Cuba policy hurts private sector, new figures say

FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, tourists ride a classic American convertible in Havana, Cuba. President Donald Trump’s Cuba policy is driving hundreds of millions of dollars from the island’s private entrepreneurs to its military-controlled tourism sector, the opposite of its supposed goal, new statistics say. less FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, tourists ride a classic American convertible in Havana, Cuba. President Donald Trump’s Cuba policy is driving hundreds of millions of dollars from the island’s ... more Photo: Desmond Boylan, AP Photo: Desmond Boylan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trump's Cuba policy hurts private sector, new figures say 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HAVANA (AP) — New statistics from the Cuban government indicate that President Donald Trump's Cuba policy is driving hundreds of millions of dollars from the island's private entrepreneurs to its military-controlled tourism sector, the opposite of its supposed goal.

Trump announced in June 2017 that he was tightening limits on U.S. travel to Cuba in order to starve military-linked travel businesses and funnel money directly to the Cuban people.

He restricted Americans' ability to travel to Cuba on their own, rather than with a tour group. At the same time, he allowed U.S. cruise lines to continue to take passengers to Cuba, where they pay millions to disembark at military-run docks and make quick trips onshore that are generally coordinated by government tour agencies that steer travelers to state-run destinations.