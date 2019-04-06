Trump officials blamed for slowing down nuke site cleanup

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials are criticizing President Donald Trump's administration for the slow pace of cleaning up the nation's largest cache of radioactive waste left over from the production of nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Department of Energy recently proposed budget cuts for cleaning up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation even though the estimated cost of the cleanup has at least tripled in recent years.

Some of Hanford's southeastern Washington facilities were built in the 1940s and much of the site's infrastructure is deteriorating, including underground waste storage tanks and tunnels.

The Trump administration has proposed a $416 million cut in its 2020 budget for Hanford.

That would reduce Hanford's annual budget from about $2.5 billion for the fiscal year ending in September to $2.1 billion for the next fiscal year.