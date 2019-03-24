Trump lays low as he awaits findings of Mueller report

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is laying low at his Florida estate as he awaits the findings of the special counsel investigation.

He's heeding the advice of his lawyers, who warned him against tweeting about the probe before details were released.

Trump is said to be relieved and happy that Robert Mueller's probe ended without any new indictments. That's according to people close to the White House, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Still, it was unclear whether Mueller's report was critical of Trump's actions, and the president's lawyers told him tweeting about the investigation before that was clear might make his life more difficult.