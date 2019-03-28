Trump lashes out at Central America, Mexico on border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Mexican and Central American leaders of doing "nothing" to prevent illegal immigrants from coming to the United States.

His tweet comes just one day after his Homeland Security secretary met with some of those same leaders to hammer out an agreement aimed at reducing the number of migrants streaming north.

Trump's tweet risked undermining his administration's diplomatic efforts on immigration, and came as Mexico said it planned to set up a "containment belt" of federal forces to stem an increasing flow of Central American migrants.

Trump also suggested he'd shut the U.S.-Mexico border — a threat he's floated before — as U.S. border officials stressed immigration enforcement is at the breaking point.