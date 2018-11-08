Trump attends Kavanaugh ceremony at Supreme Court

In this image provided by the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room before a investiture ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the Supreme Court in Washington. (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP) less In this image provided by the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room before a investiture ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, ... more Photo: Fred Schilling, AP

In this image provided by the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room before a investiture ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the Supreme Court in Washington. From left are, retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr., President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Ashley Kavanaugh, and Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan. (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP) less In this image provided by the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room before a investiture ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, ... more Photo: Fred Schilling, AP

In this image provided by the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room before a investiture ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the Supreme Court in Washington. From left are, Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr., President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Ashley Kavanaugh, and Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Jr. and Elena Kagan. (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP) less In this image provided by the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room before a investiture ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, ... more Photo: Fred Schilling, AP



Photo: Fred Schilling, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Trump attends Kavanaugh ceremony at Supreme Court 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has visited the Supreme Court for the ceremonial swearing-in of new Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The president and first lady Melania Trump also met privately with the justices before Thursday's brief courtroom ceremony.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker took part in the ceremony for an invitation-only crowd that included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, retired Justice Anthony Kennedy and many of Kavanaugh's former colleagues. Among them was Judge Merrick Garland, whose high court nomination McConnell blocked in 2016.

Kavanaugh was nominated to take Kennedy's seat and confirmed last month amid allegations he sexually assaulted a woman decades ago. Kavanaugh denied it.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath Kavanaugh took when he was officially sworn in October.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, hospitalized with fractured ribs, was absent.