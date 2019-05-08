Trump administration seeks to target nationwide injunctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will announce Wednesday that the Trump administration intends to challenge the right of federal district courts to issue nationwide injunctions.

He'll make the announcement during a speech at a Federalist Society conference.

Pence will argue that nationwide injunctions issued by federal judges "prevent the executive branch from acting - endangering our national security by obstructing the lawful ability of the president to stop threats to our homeland."

He'll say that, in the "days ahead," the administration "will seek opportunities to put this question before the Supreme Court."

The administration has asked the Supreme Court to deal with the issue before, but the Court would first have to rule against the administration on the underlying merits of a case.