https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Trump-NKorea-s-Kim-Jong-Un-open-historic-nuclear-12985892.php
Trump, NKorea's Kim Jong Un open historic nuclear summit
Updated 9:07 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
SINGAPORE (AP) — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have opened an unparalleled summit in Singapore, reaching for an ambitious deal to resolve global concerns about the isolated nation's nuclear weapons program. It's the first meeting in history between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader.
