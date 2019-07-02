Trump Facebook ads use models to portray actual supporters

NEW YORK (AP) — A recent series of Facebook video ads for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is using models to portray actual supporters.

The ads show a young woman on a beach in Florida, a Hispanic man on a city street in Texas and a bearded hipster in a coffee shop in Washington, D.C., all making glowing, voice-over endorsements of the president.

But the people in the videos are actually models in stock footage produced in France, Brazil and Turkey, and available to anyone for a fee.

Though the videos include a disclaimer that says "actual testimonial, actor portrayal," they raise the question why a campaign that can fill arenas with supporters would have to buy stock footage of models to portray them.

Trump's campaign did not respond to requests for comment.