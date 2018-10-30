Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
Laurie Kellman and Catherine Lucey, Associated Press
Updated
In this Oct. 27, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Ill. Eager to focus voters on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections, Trump on Oct. 29 escalated his threats against a migrant caravan trudging slowly toward the U.S. border as the Pentagon prepared to deploy thousands of U.S. troops to support the border patrol. less
Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP
As the immigration debate rages on, take a look at what photographers are seeing through their visual reporting.
Photo: San Antonio Express-News
U.S. Border Patrol agent Marcelino Medina detains Veronica Reyes, 26, of Veracruz, Mexico, near the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Reyes was with a group of five immigrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally. The rest were able to cross back into Mexico and escape detention. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Jeny Patricia Figueroa Fernandez, 27, holds her three-year-old daughter, Maria Dolores, after surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol Supervisory agents near the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 10, 2018. She was with a group of six immigrants from Honduras. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
A group of immigrants, including children, take shelter under the trees minutes after smugglers rafted them across the Rio Grande into the U.S. at a site called ìEl Rincon,î in Hidalgo County, Texas, Friday, May 11, 2018. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Angie Hernandez Martinez, 9, holds on to her mother, Doris Martinez, 34, after they surrendered to U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 10, 2018. They were one of several Honduran families that surrendered to agents that morning. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
A smuggler prepares to raft a group of immigrants across the Rio Grande in Reynosa, Mexico, Friday, May 11, 2018. The smugglers cross them to a site on the U.S. side in Hidalgo County called “El Rincon.” The area is known as a place where human smugglers drop off Central American immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
A group of immigrants, including children, walk along a road minutes after smugglers rafted them across the Rio Grande into the U.S. at a site called ìEl Rincon,î in Hidalgo County, Texas, Friday, May 11, 2018. The area is known as a place where human smugglers drop off Central American immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Jeny Patricia Figueroa Fernandez, 27, and her three-year-old daughter, Dolores, wait as U.S. Border Patrol Supervisory Agent Christian Alvarez interviews other immigrants near the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas, Thursday, May 10, 2018. A group of six from Honduras, including Fernandez, turned themselves into agents soon after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Antonia Florinda Lopez Ixmata, 20, sits with her children, Erik Lopez, 2, and Aymer Damian Lopez, 4, on the Mexican side of the Roma-Ciudad Miguel Aleman International Bridge by Roma, Texas, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. They are Mayan descendants from Guatemala and have been waiting on the bridge for 8 days hoping for asylum in the United States. Amid this new era of a "zero-tolerance" policy toward immigrants in the U. S., those seeking asylum through the United States' legal ports of entry --namely, the international bridges--are being denied entry. They've been told by agents that Department of Homeland Security facilities are overwhelmed. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Two-year-old Violet Estrada, from Honduras, naps on a blanket on the Mexican side of the Roma-Ciudad Miguel Aleman International Bridge by Roma, Texas, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The toddler is with her father and they have been waiting on the bridge for 11 days. Amid this new era of a "zero-tolerance" policy toward immigrants in the United States, those seeking asylum through the United States' legal ports of entry --namely, the international bridges--are being denied entry. They've been told by agents that DHS facilities are overwhelmed. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Honduran immigrant Ada Santos, 29, hands out donated roasted chicken to children as immigrants from Central America and Cuba camp on the U.S. side of the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The immigrants are waiting, some for five days, hoping for asylum in the U.S. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
During prayer, Marco Estrada, 25, hugs his daughter, Violet, 2, on the Mexican side of the Roma-Ciudad Miguel Aleman International Bridge, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. More than 50 mostly Central American immigrants are camped at the bridge hoping for asylum in the United States. Estrada is hoping to join a cousin in North Carolina. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Sara Mejorado, left, with Templo Cristiano de Roma, gathers to pray with migrants camped on the Mexican side of the Roma-Miguel Aleman International Bridge by Roma, Texas, Tuesday, June5, 2018. More than 50, mostly Central American migrants, have been camping on the bridge, hoping for asylum in the United States. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Upon arriving, Central American children line up to eat as their parents seek help at the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley's Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Ariel Benancio Janiz Rivera, 37, holds his tired daughter, Adriana, 3, while reading a paper with immigrants rights and duties at the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The Honduran family was just release from an immigration detention center and were headed to Virginia. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Emelin Melissa Perdomo Romero, 11, waits as her mother gets help at the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley's Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. They are from El Salvador and were just released from an immigration detention center and were headed to North Carolina. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Immigrant kids walk through the C.B.P. facility where the newly formed "tent city" is located, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Tornillo. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/ for the San Antonio Express-News
Photo: Ivan Pierre Aguirre/for The San Antonio Express-News, Ivan Pierre Aguirre
An aerial shot of the C.B.P. facility where the newly formed "tent city" is located, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Tornillo. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/ for the San Antonio Express-News
Photo: Ivan Pierre Aguirre/for The San Antonio Express-News, Ivan Pierre Aguirre
MCALLEN, TEXAS - June20, 2018: Asylum seeker Apolinaria, 37, center, who did not want to use her last name, holds her two-year-old son while waiting to be escorted to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite center before making her final trip to stay with family members. She lost her house during the volcano eruption in Guatemala. less
Photo: Veronica G. Cardenas, VerÛnica Gabriela C·rdenas/For The Express-News
Girlie Gary, of Mandeville, Louisiana, joins members of different faiths for a vigil and prayer walk organized by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley at Archer Park in McAllen, Texas, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The group walked a few blocks to the Federal Courthouse in support of families separated by the President Donald Trump Administrationís ìZero Toleranceî policy. Earlier in the day, Trump signed an executive order halting the separation of families caught entering the country illegally. The order does not end the zero tolerance policy that has separated more than 2,300 minors from their parents. less
Photo: JERRY LARA, San Antonio Express-News
Parishioners gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in El Paso. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Photo: Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Mariana Ibarra and Jocelyn Alves embrace moments before they talk about their experience of being separated from their sons by CBP at the border, at Saint Mark Catholic Church during a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in El Paso. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre less
Photo: Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Mariana Ibarra and her son Max at their home, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Ibarra was separated from her son for 8 months while she was at an ICE processing center. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Mariana Ibarra sits with her son Max in their home, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Ibarra was separated from her son for 8 months while she was at an ICE processing center. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/San Antonio Express-News less
Photo: Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Immigrants wait to get on buses at the San Antonio Greyhound Bus station afer being released from federal detention June 22, 2018.
Photo: Josie Norris, San Antonio Express-News
Immigrants cross Pecan St. to get to the San Antonio Greyhound Bus station afer being released from federal detention centers in South Texas June 22, 2018.
Photo: Josie Norris, San Antonio Express-News
Immigrants arrive at the San Antonio Greyhound Bus station afer being released from federal detention centers in South Texas June 22, 2018.
Photo: Josie Norris, San Antonio Express-News
Participants take part in the Voto Latino StopSeparation.org rally outside the "tent city," for immigrant children separated from their parents after crossing illegally into the U.S. or seeking asylum, at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo on June 24, 2018. less
Photo: Lisa Krantz, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, from left, U.S. Senator Tom Udall and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke walk towards the entrance of the "tent city," built to house immigrant children separated from their parents after crossing illegally into the U.S. or seeking asylum, for a tour at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo on June 23, 2018. less
Photo: Lisa Krantz, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS
Julian Castro, former mayor of San Antonio and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary, speaks during the Voto Latino StopSeparation.org rally outside the "tent city," for immigrant children separated from their parents after crossing illegally into the U.S. or seeking asylum, at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo on June 24, 2018. less
Photo: Lisa Krantz, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS
Miriam, of Guatemala, speaks about being separated from her four-year-old son upon entering the U.S., during a press conference at Casa Vides, an Annuciation House migrant shelter, in El Paso on Monday, June 25, 2018. 32 parents who were separated from their children by U.S. Customs and Border Protection were released to Casa Vides on Sunday. less
Photo: Lisa Krantz, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS
Iris, who is separated from her six-year-old son, talks with Dolores Huerta, left, and Delia Garcia, right, at Casa Vides, an Annuciation House migrant shelter, in El Paso on Monday, June 25, 2018. 32 parents who were separated from their children by U.S. Customs and Border Protection were released to Casa Vides on Sunday. Huerta is the co-founder, with Cesar Chavez, of the National Farmworkers Association and Delia Garcia, an alum of St. Mary's University, is the Executive Director of The National Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Association. less
Photo: Lisa Krantz, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS
Dolores Huerta, right, speaks with Maria, center, who was separated from her seven-year-old daughter by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and does not know where she is, and Miriam, left, who is separated from her four-year-old son, at Casa Vides, an Annuciation House migrant shelter, in El Paso on Monday, June 25, 2018. 32 parents who were separated from their children by U.S. Customs and Border Protection were released to Casa Vides on Sunday. Both women are from Guatemala. Huerta is the co-founder, with Cesar Chavez, of the National Farmworkers Association. less
Photo: Lisa Krantz, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS
Nelvin and Iris, both of Honduras, wait as other parents speak about being separated from their children by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, during a press conference at Casa Vides, an Annuciation House migrant shelter, in El Paso on Monday, June 25, 2018. 32 parents who were separated from their children by U.S. Customs and Border Protection were released to Casa Vides on Sunday. Nelvin is separated from his 17-year-old son and Iris is separated from her six-year-old son. less
Photo: Lisa Krantz, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Ill. Trump says he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States. The president's comments to "Axios on HBO" come amid a renewed push for hardline immigration policies in the lead-up to the midterm elections. less
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
FILE - In this March 23, 2016 photo, the Constitution is held by a member of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump says he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
In this Oct. 27, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Ill. Eager to focus voters on immigration in the lead-up to the midterm elections, Trump on Oct. 29 escalated his threats against a migrant caravan trudging slowly toward the U.S. border as the Pentagon prepared to deploy thousands of U.S. troops to support the border patrol. less
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is intensifying his hardline immigration rhetoric heading into the midterm elections, declaring that he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States.
Trump made the comments to "Axios on HBO" ahead of elections that he has sought to focus on his hardline immigration policies. Trump, seeking to energize his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress, has stoked anxiety about a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border. He is dispatching additional troops and saying he'll set up tent cities for asylum seekers.
Revoking birthright citizenship would spark a court fight over whether the president has the unilateral ability to change an amendment to the Constitution. The 14th Amendment guarantees that right for all children born in the U.S.
Asked about the legality of such an executive order, Trump said, "they're saying I can do it just with an executive order." He added that "we're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States."
An excerpt of the interview was posted on Axios' website on Tuesday.
The president said White House lawyers are reviewing his proposal. It's unclear how quickly he would act on an executive order. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.
Some experts questioned whether Trump could follow through.
Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrants' Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union in New York, said Tuesday said the Constitution is very clear.
"If you are born in the United States, you're a citizen," he said, adding that it was "outrageous that the president can think he can override constitutional guarantees by issuing an executive order,
Jadwat said the president has an obligation to uphold the Constitution. Trump can try to get Congress to pass a constitutional amendment, "but I don't think they are anywhere close to getting that."
"Obviously, even if he did, it would be subject to court challenge," he added.
In the final days before the Nov. 6 midterms, Trump has emphasized immigration, as he seeks to counter Democratic enthusiasm. Trump believes that his campaign pledges, including his much-vaunted and still-unfulfilled promise to quickly build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, are still rallying cries for his base and that this latest focus will further erode the enthusiasm gap.
Trump voiced his theory that birthright citizenship could be stripped during his campaign, when he described it as a "magnet for illegal immigration." During a 2015 campaign stop in Florida, he said: "The birthright citizenship - the anchor baby - birthright citizenship, it's over, not going to happen."
The first line of the 14th Amendment states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."
The 14th Amendment was passed by Congress in 1866 during the period of Reconstruction after the Civil War. It was ratified in 1868 by three-fourths of the states. By extending citizenship to those born in the U.S., the amendment nullified an 1857 Supreme Court decision (Dred Scott v. Sandford), which ruled that those descended from slaves could not be citizens.
The Axios HBO series debuts on Sunday.
--
Jill Colvin, Deb Riechmann and Eileen Putman contributed.