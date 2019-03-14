Trump says Britain's Brexit debate is tearing country apart

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that Britain's debate over leaving the European Union is "tearing the country apart."

Trump said he's "surprised at how badly" the negotiations have been handled. Trump, who sees himself as a master deal-maker, said he gave advice to British Prime Minister Theresa May but that she didn't listen to him.

He said both sides are very "cemented in" and he called it a "tough situation" and a "shame."

British lawmakers were deciding Thursday whether to seek a delay to Brexit, which is currently scheduled for March 29. May grudgingly granted the vote after Parliament twice rejected her proposed EU divorce deal

Trump commented as he welcomed Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to the White House for an early St. Patrick's Day celebration. That day falls on Sunday.

The leaders met in the Oval Office before being hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol for the annual "Friends of Ireland" lunch.

Trump's Capitol Hill visit was coming hours before the Republican-controlled Senate was expected to rebuke the Republican president for declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Democratic-controlled House, led by Pelosi, voted last month to block the declaration.