Trumbull man arrested on warrant for November accident

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Brennan Mossa Brennan Mossa Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Trumbull man arrested on warrant for November accident 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Trumbull resident Brennan Mossa, 30, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in connection with a November 2017 car accident.

Mossa, of Skating Pond Road, turned himself in at police headquarters. According to police, Mossa was driving north on Smith Ridge Road on Nov. 15 when he swerved across the road and hit a car that was driving south.

He was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to drive right. Mossa was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on April 10.