Trout season starts in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's trout fishing season is kicking off.

The state's season opens on Sunday.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says it will stock more than 2 million catchable-size trout in 315 lakes and ponds and in roughly 2,800 miles of streams around the state.

The state estimates that 647,000 anglers fish for trout in New York.