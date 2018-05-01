Troopers reopen both directions of I-95 in central Florida

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says Interstate 95 has reopened in both directions after smoke from a brush fire forced the closing of a 17-mile stretch.

Troopers reopened the highway in Brevard County on Florida's Atlantic coast after much of the fire was contained.

Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Palm Bay and Brevard County firefighters began fighting the fire near the Micco Scrub Sanctuary on Sunday afternoon.

Some local roads were also closed because of the fire.