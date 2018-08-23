Tribe sues government over oil wells near Lake Sakakawea

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is suing the U.S. Department of Interior in an effort to continue challenging North Dakota oil wells that the tribe says are drilled too close to Lake Sakakawea.

MHA Chairman Mark Fox tells the Bismarck Tribune that the tribe is exhausting its appeals after the Bureau of Land Management approved oil wells he says are closer to the lake than tribal regulations allow.

Slawson Exploration Co. has completed drilling 12 oil wells by the lake near New Town and plans to begin hydraulic fracturing on Oct. 1. The tribe's lawsuit doesn't name the company.

The lawsuit argues the well pad threatens the lake, which is the tribe's primary source of drinking water and a critical natural, cultural and recreational resource.

