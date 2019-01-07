Trial to start in California over Trump citizenship query

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A trial will begin in federal court in San Francisco over the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Judge Richard Seeborg is scheduled to hear a week of testimony starting Monday. The judge will decide whether to allow the question.

Seeborg is presiding over lawsuits by California and numerous cities in the state that argue the citizenship question would discourage immigrants and Latinos from participating in the Census.

The plaintiffs say that would result in an undercount that would jeopardize their federal funding and the state's representation in Congress.

The U.S. Department of Justice argues Census officials take steps to guard against an undercount.

Seeborg is the second federal judge to hold a trial on the issue. A ruling in a trial in New York that ended in November is expected soon.