Trial set for border volunteer in immigrant harboring case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A volunteer for a group that tries to prevent immigrants from dying in the Arizona desert is set to go on trial on June 12 on charges that he harbored people in the United States illegally.

Scott Daniel Warren was arrested in January after federal agents conducted surveillance on a building in Ajo where two immigrants were given food, water, beds and clean clothes.

He's a volunteer with the group No More Deaths.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His arrest came after the group released videos of a Border Patrol agent kicking over water jugs meant for immigrants and of another agent pouring water on the ground.

Immigrants who sneak into the United States through the desert face many dangers, including walking for days in scorching heat.