'Tremendous amount of pain' in store for New York commuters

UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new era of headaches is starting for New York-area commuters.

Monday marks the first full weekday of lane closures on the approach to the Lincoln Tunnel, already one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the northeastern U.S.

One lane will be closed in each direction for the next 2 ½ years to accommodate the rebuilding of an 80-year-old bridge and road surface.

New Jersey's transportation commissioner says the closures will cause "a tremendous amount of pain." More than 150,000 motorists use the road each day.

She and others are urging commuters to carpool, stagger their travel times and use alternate forms of transportation.

The lane closures come as New Jersey Transit has experienced dozens of recent train cancellations due to an engineer shortage and track-safety work.