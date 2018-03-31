Treasurer seeking banking solutions for medical marijuana

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's state treasurer says he's seeking guidance from the U.S. Treasury secretary as he seeks solutions for collecting funds from the state's medical marijuana program.

Media reports say State Treasurer John Perdue will release a request for information in search of banking solutions for sales, fees, licenses, taxes and other transactions related to medical cannabis. The request will be released by Monday, and responses are due back to the state in April.

Perdue also says he will join at least 10 other state treasurers in sending a letter to congressional leadership urging legislative changes to protect medical marijuana patients.

Early this year, the Trump administration lifted an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on marijuana trade in states where the drug is legal.