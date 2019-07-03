Transportation, logistics business expanding in Indiana

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — A transportation and logistics business is expanding in northeastern Indiana with plans to add up to 130 jobs by the end of 2020.

The state of Indiana announced Wednesday that Universal Dedicated of Fort Wayne will invest $25 million to expand its footprint in Roanoke. Construction and equipment purchases for the new site, which will serve as a holding yard and house dispatch operations offices, are to be complete by the end of the year.

The company is a subsidiary of Warren, Michigan-based Universal Logistics.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Universal Dedicated up to $1.35 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans.