https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Train-strikes-kills-pedestrian-in-South-Carolina-13271126.php
Train strikes, kills pedestrian in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken tells news outlets that 43-year-old Lynn Little died after the collision late Friday night.
Florence police are investigating, but no further information has been released. It's unclear who operated the train.
View Comments