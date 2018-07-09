Trailer manufacturer to invest $3.7m, add 148 Tennessee jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State officials say a company that manufactures trailers for vehicles is expanding its Tennessee operations by investing $3.7 million and adding 148 jobs.

According to the Department of Economic and Community Development, BMT Manufacturing, Inc. will add new operations in Jellico and expand current facilities in Jacksboro.

BMT has been in operation since 2016 and employs 31 people in Jacksboro.

The new Jellico location will create 100 jobs and is slated to be up and running by the end of the year.