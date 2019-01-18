Towns object to Cuomo's call to trim local funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Towns around New York state are objecting to a budget proposal from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that would cut nearly $60 million in funding to local governments.

The state Association of Towns on Friday called the cut "disrespectful" and said it could force local officials to trim services or dip into reserves.

Cuomo, a Democrat, inserted the reduction in a $175 billion state budget proposal submitted to lawmakers this week.

More than 1,300 towns will lose funding if state lawmakers support the cut.

Cuomo's budget spokesman defended the reduction, saying it amounts to less than 1 percent of the typical town's annual budget.

The governor is also proposing a change in the way internet sales taxes are collected that could allow towns to split a $350 million windfall.

.

This story has been corrected to change to the amount of the proposed reduction from $58 million to nearly $60 million.