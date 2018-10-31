Town website to get new look, new host

NEW CANAAN — The town’s website, established in 2006, cannot be adapted to mobile phone screens.

That’s expected to change by some time next spring as the town has signed on to a deal with a different company, Revize Software.

“(The current website) is not made to perform on a mobile device and people can get confused,” Dylan Johnston, a senior account manager at Revize, said. “In a municipality like New Canaan, a modern town, you’re going to think that well over 50 percent of the town website’s users are going to see the website on their phones.”

Revize is a Michigan-based company founded in 1995, specializing in municipal websites with client towns that include cities like Seguin, Texas; St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The redesigned website would include more unique aspects of New Canaan and allow residents and prospective inhabitants to engage with it.

“One of the most important things is to build in some of the tools that enable New Canaan not to communicate better with citizens but to create a back and forth conversation,” Johnston said. “We can create some features that can reach out to a particular department or create specific dialogue with someone in the municipality.”

The current town website was designed by QScend Technologies Inc. Earlier this year, the town had asked for a redesign of the page, but the company said it wouldn’t have the proper redesign software prepared when the town was asking for it.

Sal De Lucia, the systems administrator for the information technology department and the webmaster of the town site, said the change was necessary and a long time coming.

“It was definitely the right time,” De Lucia said. “The way technology is going, everything is mobile, and our current website is not responsive to that technology.

Though there isn’t a concrete timeline yet, DeLucia and Johnston are aiming to have the new website up in five months, although that is just a projection for now.

“We looked at a bunch of different companies for the new website, their look, their feel and customer base, and implementing other technologies into their website,” De Lucia said.

Another concern Johnston addressed was that the new website would abide by the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning it would be helpful to those who are visually impaired. Features would include larger letters and adjustable sizes.

“We’re very excited to work with the town, and the website is going to be neat,” Johnston said. “We’ll try to make sure that the website is cutting-edge for all citizens.”

