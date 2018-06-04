Town spends $40,000 a year to unclog sewer systems

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Officials In Connecticut say a town is spending about $40,000 annually unclogging sewer system pumps that are damaged by flushable wipes and grease.

Stonington Water Pollution Control Authority Director Douglas Nettleton tells The Day sewer systems and pumps aren't designed to handle garbage. Nettleton says plastic bags, feminine products and other garbage items increase the chances of a system failure.

Restaurants in Stonington are required to use grease traps but some don't.

Customers are charged higher fees to offset the cost of unclogging and repairing sewer systems. Rates have increased for the last three years.

Nettleton says Stonington isn't unique and that clogged sewer systems are a nationwide problem. He reminds people that human waste and toilet paper are the only things that should go down drains.

