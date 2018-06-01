Town settles suit over wind turbines

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts town has finalized a settlement with a group of residents over wind turbines.

The Cape Cod Times reports the town of Falmouth agreed last week to a $75,000 settlement with two remaining residents. Town Counsel Frank Duffy says the town's insurer paid out $255,000 to 10 other residents in March.

Residents had claimed the turbines were noisy and caused problems.

The Wind 1 turbine came online in 2010 but was shut down five years later when the Zoning Board of Appeals denied a special permit. Barnstable Superior Court Judge Cornelius Moriarty ordered Wind 2 be shut down last summer after operating for six years.

Town officials say they will remove Wind 1. Some residents say they plan to file a complaint to dispose of Wind 2 as well.

___

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com