NEW CANAAN — The town has a Facebook and Twitter account but they could be used better, the Selectmen Technology Advisory Committee said.

“(The Facebook page) can be better maintained,” committee member Annamari Mikkola said at the group’s Tuesday meeting. “There are certain ways we can use Facebook and Twitter if we want to market things and make people aware of things.”

New Canaan’s Facebook page currently has 429 likes. Its earliest posting, a picture of town hall as their cover photo, dates to March 29, 2012. There is a nearly six-year hiatus until posts regarding the gas expansion project appeared in May this year.

The town’s Twitter account has 31 followers and sent its first tweet on May 3.

Committee members, including Randy Dalia, Paul Pureka and Jeff Platt, referenced other towns’ social media efforts, particularly Norwalk, whose Facebook page boasts a following of 2,127 people.

Dalia suggested members meet with local organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Realtors to learn how communication with the town can be improved.

Mikkola said Instagram could be used to market the town’s brand, as many pictures on the app include the hashtag “New Canaan.”

Salvatore DeLucia, systems administrator of the town’s information technology department, said his department, along with the front office, maintain the Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Social media does reach out a lot of people and it’s a way for us to get information out to people,” DeLucia said.

DeLucia said the department will work with the technology advisory committee to expand outreach via social media websites.

“I think we’re going to be using that with the new administration,” DeLucia said.

The committee was formed earlier in February, its objectives to “investigate, evaluate and recommend to town departments potential applications of technology to make town government more efficient and cost-effective.”

