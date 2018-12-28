Tourism authority helps keep Pearl Harbor attraction open

HONOLULU (AP) — One of Hawaii's most visited tourist attractions is remaining open during the U.S. government shutdown with help from nonprofit organizations and a state agency.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is providing $126,000 in emergency funding to keep the USS Arizona Memorial visitor center open during the shutdown, which started last week.

The sunken battleship serves as a memorial for the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Pacific Historic Parks, a nonprofit that supports the memorial, and three other nonprofit museums that operate in the orbit of the memorial, have used their own funds to pay salaries and utilities.

Hawaii News Now reports the tourism authority is allocating $14,000 a day to keep the tourist attraction open through Jan. 6.