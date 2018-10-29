Torres Small keeps huge money advantage in key US House race

Democratic Congressional hopeful Xochitl Torres Small, right, greets supporters at the opening of her Sunland Park, New Mexico office. Republican nominee Yvette Herrell has declined to respond to offers by three television stations to participate in a debate between her and Torres Small.

GOP Congressional hopeful Yvette Herrell talks to voters at a forum in Hobbs, New Mexico. Herrell has declined to respond to offers by three television stations to participate in a debate between her and Democrat Xochitl Torres Small.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal documents show Democrat Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small continues to vastly outraise her GOP opponent in a key U.S. House race in southern New Mexico.

New Federal Election Commission filings show water rights attorney Torres Small raised $803,650 during the first two weeks in October while Republican state lawmaker Yvette Herrell pulled in $147,779. That's a more than five times advantage in money raised for an open U.S. House seat that could help determine which party controls Congress.

According to the filings, Torres Small's campaign reported having $1,003,194 cash on hand on Oct. 17. Records show Herrell had $406,459.

Democrats are hoping that Torres Small can flip the traditional GOP-leaning congressional district that sits along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democrats have long targeted the heavily Hispanic congressional district.