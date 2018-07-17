https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Tornado-and-flash-flood-warnings-pepper-state-13082754.php
Tornado and flash flood warnings pepper state
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tornado warnings have been issued in multiple towns in Connecticut.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Windham County shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for many municipalities including Hartford, Plainville and Southington.
As of 3:30 p.m. about 4,200 Eversource customers did not have electricity.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Hartford, New Britain, Glastonbury, Vernon and other cities.
One downed tree has stopped an Amtrak train near Windsor locks.
