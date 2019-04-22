Top court skeptical of paper's argument over food stamp data

In this April 9, 2019, photo, Argus Leader investigative reporter Jonathan Ellis and news director Cory Myers in the newsroom in Sioux Falls, S.D. In 2010, reporters at South Dakota’s Argus Leader newspaper came up with the idea of requesting data about the government’s food assistance program. They thought the information about the $65-billion dollar-a year program, previously known as food stamps, could lead to a series of stories and help them identify possible fraud. But the government didn’t provide everything the paper wanted. Trying to get the data has taken the paper more than eight years and landed the case at the Supreme Court. (Briana Sanchez/The Argus Leader via AP) less In this April 9, 2019, photo, Argus Leader investigative reporter Jonathan Ellis and news director Cory Myers in the newsroom in Sioux Falls, S.D. In 2010, reporters at South Dakota’s Argus Leader newspaper ... more Photo: Briana Sanchez, AP Photo: Briana Sanchez, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Top court skeptical of paper's argument over food stamp data 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems inclined to rule against a South Dakota newspaper seeking data about the government's food assistance program, previously known as food stamps.

The high court was hearing arguments Monday in a case originally brought by the Argus Leader newspaper. The paper wants to know how much money goes annually to each store that participates in the government's $65 billion-a-year Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Argus Leader says the data is public and shows citizens how the government is spending their tax money. A supermarket trade association opposing the information's release argues it's confidential.

Both conservative and liberal justices suggested skepticism Monday about the newspaper's arguments about the meaning of the word "confidential."

The Argus Leader is owned by USA Today publisher Gannett. It's South Dakota's largest newspaper.