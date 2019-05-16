Top Democrat in Arkansas' majority-GOP House to step down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The top Democrat in Arkansas' House and the lawmaker who's pushed for removing the Confederate designation from the state's flag is stepping down from the Legislature.

Rep. Charles Blake said Thursday he's resigning from his seat representing a Little Rock district. Blake, who is the House minority leader, said his resignation will be effective Friday.

Blake said he's leaving for a new opportunity but declined to say what the new job will be. Blake has served in the House since January 2015.

Blake was the sponsor of legislation that would have changed the meaning of a star on Arkansas' flag that represents the Confederacy. A House panel twice rejected the bill, which would not have changed the design of Arkansas' flag.