Tom Steyer says he'll use $1M to engage Virginia Millennials

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer says he will put $1 million toward registering at least 12,000 millennial voters in Virginia, in hope of flipping the Republican-led General Assembly to the Democrats.

The Washington Post reports that the liberal advocacy group Steyer founded, NextGen America, announced Monday that it will reach out to voters aged 18 to 35 in some of Virginia's Republican-held districts, and focus on the key issues of gun safety, reproductive rights and climate change.

All 140 seats are on Virginia's ballot this November. Republicans hold thin majorities, with three seats in the House and just one in the Senate.

Steyer also announced in January that he's spending millions to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment.