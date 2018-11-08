Tom Golisano taking back pledge for upstate NY arts center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Billionaire Tom Golisano says he's taking back a $25 million pledge he made over a year ago for a proposed performing arts center in downtown Rochester.

Golisano says in a news release Wednesday the project isn't any "closer to becoming a reality" and has changed in a way that doesn't fit his philanthropic priorities.

The decision comes in the wake of a revision in plans calling for the project to expand and move to the Genesee riverfront. The original cost was pegged at around $75 million and now is estimated at close to $250 million.

That's too big for Golisano, who says the project also hasn't attracted the financial support it needs from the community.

Democratic Mayor Lovely Warren says she's committed to seeing the project through.