Toddler siblings drown in Tennessee pool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A second East Tennessee toddler found in a swimming pool has died.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital spokesman Seth Linkous told the Knoxville News Sentinel that the 1-year-old boy died Sunday. News outlets cited a statement from the Knox County Sheriff's Office in reporting that his twin sister, who was found with him in a pool at a Knoxville home, died Friday.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the pair were staying at the home with a baby sitter when they were discovered in the deep end of the pool.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Children's Services are investigating.