Timeline set for long-sought Louisiana flood-control canal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A timeline has been set for a flood-control canal in Louisiana that has been sought for decades.

The Advocate reported Wednesday that engineers with the Comite River Diversion Canal project say it will be completed by the summer of 2021. The project has been considered since the Amite and Comite rivers flooded in 1983.

Record floods in the same area two years ago brought renewed attention to the $450 million project, which was granted $343 million in federal funding this year. Officials say this award coupled with already secured funding is enough to begin construction.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager P.J. Varnado says construction may begin in February or March. The 12-mile (20-kilometer) diversion canal will redirect high water from the Comite River to the Mississippi River.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com